Investigation after fatal Grimsby flat fire

Investigations are underway after a person has died in a flat fire in Grimsby.

Police are appealing for informaiton after emergency services were called to the blaze on Purbeck Road shortly before 2am today.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis said: “We attended, along with Humberside Fire and Rescue, and the other flats in the building were evacuated.

“We can confirm that one person has died within the property but as yet formal identification has not taken place.

“A cordon has been put in place and community police officers are in attendance and will be providing reassurance whilst enquiries are ongoing.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact us. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone that was in this area of Grimsby between midnight and 3am.”

Anyone with informaiton is asked to call 101 quoting log 33 of September 22 Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.