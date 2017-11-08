Investigation after fire breaks out at house in West Yorkshire

An investigation is under way into the cause of a house fire in Ilkley today.

Fire crews were called to the four-storey terraced property on Sunset Drive, off the A65 Leeds Road, just before 4.45am.

The fire, which caused damage throughout the house, was brought under control by 6am.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) spokeswoman said it was thought the occupants were already outside the property by the time the brigade arrived.

The fire is believed to have been started by a wood burner in the house’s basement but a WYFRS investigation officer has been sent to the scene to try to make certain of the cause.

Crews from Ilkley, Otley, Silsden and Rawdon attended.