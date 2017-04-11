Investigation after fraudsters tricked elderly woman out of money

Police have launched an investigation after conmen posing as roofers tricked an elderly woman out of money in Rotherham.

The fraud happened between 11.30am and 1pm on Friday, when three men arrived in a white Ford Trans van at Beech Grove, Bramley.

They offered to carry out work on the roof for the victim, who is in her 80s, and told her the repair cost would be substantial.

PC Susannah Taylor, investigating the incident, said: “The men then took the woman to a bank on Bawtry Road to withdraw an amount of money.

“I’d like to ask anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious to please get in touch with us.

“I’d also like to remind residents to be vigilant and to look out for vulnerable and elderly members of the community. If you are ever unsure as to who is calling at your door, ask for identification, check the company number in your phonebook, there is no hurry, take the time to check.

“Always report any suspicious activity to police and if you have any information about this particular incident, please call 101 quoting incident number 461 of 7 April 2017.”