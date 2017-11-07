Investigation launched following death at sea

An investigation is underway after a man died off the coast of Scarborough yesterday.

North Yorkshire Police was contacted by HM Coastguard at 12.23pm on Monday after they were called to assist a fishing boat off the coast of Scarborough.

One of the crew from the fishing boat – a man aged in his 40s from Scarborough - had gone overboard into the sea.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "He was rescued from the water and received medical assistance at the scene before being flown to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, where he was pronounced dead.



"The Marine Accident Investigation Branch is leading the investigation with support from North Yorkshire Police.



"We are not yet in a position to name the man who died."

Four RNLI lifeboats, including Scarborough and Whitby, took part in the operation after reports came in from a fishing vessel that a casualty was in the water a few miles north of Scarborough.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has confirmed the vessel involved was the SH323 Enterprise.

Both Scarborough and Whitby's lifeboats were sent to the call out.