Investigation launched into Sheffield house fire

FIRE crews spent the night tackling a serious blaze that broke out at a Sheffield home.

Some neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution after the fire broke out at a property in Norborough Road, Tinsley just after midnight.

Four appliances and a turntable ladder were sent out to extinguish the fire.

The fire service left the scene just after 4am this morning.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed that no-one was injured in the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is due to get underway today.