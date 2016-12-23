Investigation opens into fatal crash

An investigation has opened into a fatal crash last night (Thursday) near Malton.

Officers were called at 8.50pm to reports of a serious collision involving a blue Volkswagen Passat on the A169 at Marishes, near Eden Camp.

The 22-year-old driver, a man from Pickering, died at the scene.

The road was closed to allow police to conduct a full investigation. It reopened at 2.35am

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the incident, to come forward as soon as possible. This includes any motorists who came across the collision scene after it occurred, but did not stay to speak with the police.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email the Major Collision Investigation Team - MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk and quote reference 12160230096.