Investigators to visit scene of house fire in Hunmanby after blaze spread from bin to roof

A fire in a wheeled bin spread to the roof of a house in Hunmanby during the early hours.

Now a fire investigation officer is due to visit the scene to confirm the cause of the blaze.

Crews from Filey, Scarborough and Sherburn were called to an address in Fountayne Road shortly before 1.20am today.

On arrival, they found the bin and part of the roof were alight.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hosereels, a roof ladder, a triple extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera as they worked to put out the fire.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire Service said the blaze had caused fire, heat and smoke damage to the roof as well as damage to the window.

He added: "The incident remains open for a revisit by a Fire Investigation Officer to confirm the cause."