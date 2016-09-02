Investment to improve approach to Leeds station

THE APPROACH to Leeds station could get a new look to help make it easier to use and more attractive to visitors to the city.

A scheme to overhaul New Station Road at a cost of around £1.6m could take a significant step forward next week.

The proposed scheme would aim to make it easier for pedestrians to use the main approach road to the station.

The existing pavements on stretches of New Station Road are narrow, often forcing pedestrians to wait for others to pass or forcing them to walk in the road.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority could next week agree to progress the scheme to redesign New Station Road.

A report to members of the authority’s investment committee says: “The whole road, especially the entrance area is not inviting, it is dark and cluttered and does not create a welcoming environment for visitors to the city or the wider Yorkshire region, especially in comparison to other redeveloped stations on major routes form Leeds.”

Councillors will be told the New Station Road improvements are part of a wider vision that will eventually see a major transformation of Leeds Station.

It was revealed earlier this year that trains using the proposed HS2 high speed rail link will now go into Leeds station rather than a new station as orginally planned.

Making Leeds station ready for HS2 will be a major engineering project and councillors will be updated on developments.