Credit lender International Personal Finance reported strong growth in the amount of credit it has issued and said it expects further growth over the fourth quarter.

The Leeds-based firm said the 9 per cent rise in credit issued was driven by a return to growth in Mexico, good trading in Southern Europe and a strong performance in IPF Digital.

CEO Gerard Ryan said​ Poland-Lithuania returned to modest growth after contracting in the first half although market conditions in the Czech Republic remain particularly challenging.

"Customer numbers increased year-on-year by one per cent and our collections performance is good overall with impairment as a percentage of revenue at 26.1 per cent being at the lower end of our target range of 25 to 30 per cent," he said.

​The group's ​home credit​ business​ delivered a 5​ per cent​ increase in credit issued​ over the three months to September 30,​ but challenging trading​ ​conditions, particularly in some of ​its​ European markets, ​hit rates of customer growth​ ​which ​fell 1 per cent year-on-year to 2,468,000.

​The group has​ taken a number of actions​ ​to improve the performance of ​its​ business in Mexico. These, together with expansion implemented in the first half of 2016, resulted in​ ​a year-on-year increase in credit issued of 10​ per cent​ and growth in customer numbers of 4​ per cent​ to​ ​874,000.

​Mr Ryan said annualised impairment is at a similar level to June 2016 and is likely to remain at​ ​an elevated level for the remainder of the year.

​"​We expect to deliver continued satisfactory​ ​growth in ​the fourth quarter​ as we balance growth with maintaining credit quality​," he said.​

​The group's ​​Poland-Lithuania business ​is focused on mitigating the financial impact of the​ ​cost of credit legislation which was introduced in Poland in March 2016. ​It said that c​ompetition​ ​remains intense with ​"​first loan for free​"​ ​deals ​still being offered by most short-term lenders and an​ ​ongoing trend towards longer term installment lending. Credit issued growth ​in ​​Poland-Lithuania​ ​was 1​ per cent​, an​ ​improvement on the contraction of 4​ per cent​ reported in ​the first half and customer numbers​ fell 7 per cent​ year-on-yea​r.

​"​We continued our strategy of selectively offering longer​-​term and larger loans to qualifying customers​," said Mr Ryan​.

​"​Customer response to the new regulations​ ​was broadly in line with our expectations and we continue to believe that we can mitigate up​ ​to half of the estimated £30​m a year​ gross financial impact resulting from this legislative​ ​change.​"​

Analyst Gary Greenwood at Shore Capital said: "International Personal Finance​'s third quarter trading update shows improved growth in credit issuance, following a disappointing ​first half​ performance, with growth in customer numbers broadly unchanged.

​"​Overall credit issuance increased by 9​ per cent​ at constant exchange rates with customer growth of 1​ per cent, implying an increase in credit issuance per customer as the group focused more on larger, longer-term loans​."

Analysts at Liberum said in a note: "This is a more encouraging update with the ​d​igital business showing strong progress and a return to growth in Mexico, albeit bad debt at elevated levels. ​It is l​ikely to be viewed as in-line and ​the ​stock could therefore go better.​"​

IPF​ said its digital ​business ​delivered strong growth in the third quarter and credit​ ​issued ​rose ​by 44​ per cent. Digital grew active customer numbers by 45​ per cent​ to 171,000.

​"​Our new digital​ ​markets of Poland, Australia and Spain are performing very well and reported an​ ​acceleration in credit issued growth. We also commenced operations in Mexico - this​ ​country has great potential but we will manage our growth conservatively as we build​ ​knowledge of the local digital market.," said Mr Ryan.