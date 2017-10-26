Is this a ghost photographed in a Yorkshire pub?

A Harrogate couple claim to seen a ghost while drinking in an historic Yorkshire pub.

Tony Kinsman was beside the fireplace of the Mother Shipton Inn in Knaresborough when his wife took a photo which appears to show an eerie apparition of a ghostly arm.

Although Tony's reflection can be seen in the mirror, he claims he was not holding his arm up at the time, and that nobody else was standing close to the pair.

The 16th-century coaching inn has an intriguing history, as it was originally the tollhouse for the nearby Petrifying Well. Parts of the building are Grade I-listed, and among the furniture is a table once owned by Guy Fawkes when he lived at Scotton Hall.

A money casket on display in the pub is also reputed to be haunted, while a highwayman's pistol hangs above the bar.

Meet the York woman with a diagnosed phobia of Halloween

Our reporter goes on a ghost tour of this former Leeds war hospital