Is this your owl?

Leeds police have issue a hoot of an appeal on social media - to trace the owners of what they believe is a tame tawny owl.

West Yorkshire Police's Leeds Outer North East team posted a photograph of the bird on a rooftop in Wetherby on Friday.

They believe the bird could belong to someone and are trying to trace the owner.

The post said: "A Tawny Owl has been seen today by officers flying low on rooftops on First and Second Avenue in Wetherby.

"The officer that attended believes this could be tame. If anyone has any information please phone 101."