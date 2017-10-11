IT firm Altinet become latest firm to sign up to Leeds-based Platform development

Yorkshire IT managed services provider Altinet has become the latest firm to relocate its operations to the Platform development above Leeds City Station.

Operated by property company Bruntwood, Platform will welcome Altinet who occupy 2,000 sq ft of office space on the building’s fifth floor.

Founded in 2013, Altinet works with clients in the public and private sectors to develop and manage a range of IT security solutions including managed firewalls, advanced email security with ransomware protection, data backup and disaster recovery. The company and its 15-strong team have just moved into the building.

Altinet’s director and co-founder, Dan Bailey, said: “After four years of strong growth we are recognised as a leading UK IT security and storage provider.

“To support our continued expansion we wanted an office space that would provide the most inspiring workplace for our hard working team. Our operations team have worked alongside Bruntwood create a fantastic space, including a bar area that supports our work hard, play hard mentality.

“Platform offered the ideal workspace for us thanks to its shared spaces and focus on collaboration. We’ve recently moved into the building and are really enjoying our new home. We’re looking forward to meeting our neighbours as they move in and the community events programme gets underway.”

Nick Salkeld, Bruntwood’s head of sales for Leeds, said: “It’s great to have Altinet, one of Yorkshire’s leading IT companies, on board at Platform.

“Collaboration and connectivity are at the heart of Platform’s offer and we are focused on creating a hub where the region’s technology and digital talent can grow.

“It’s great to see this vision coming together now that the building has reached practical completion.”

Platform provides 120,000 sq ft of Grade A workspace across 13 storeys and features a combination of coworking desks, serviced offices, full floorplates of up to 9,720 sq ft, and meeting facilities.

A mezzanine level lounge and a rooftop terrace provide space to meet and connect with visitors and colleagues alike.

A number of digital firms are to move into the development and national law firm Shoosmiths will be the building’s anchor tenant.