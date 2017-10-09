IT firm lands £775k -worth of contracts in a month

Leeds-based education technology firm Solutionpath has won £775,000 worth of contracts in just one month.

The software firm has new contracts to supply its StREAM analytic and monitoring software to four English universities in Northampton, Essex, Salford and Sunderland, which between them have a student population of over 60,000.

Using the software, ‘at risk’ students are identified at a much earlier stage than would otherwise be possible, enabling staff to intervene rapidly and offer the support the student needs to get back on track.

A three-year trial recently completed with undergraduates at Nottingham Trent University found that StREAM helped to generate double digit improvements in academic performance, with 11 per cent more students achieving first class or 2:1 honours degrees.

Howard Hall, CEO and co-founder of Solutionpath, said: “These new client wins are tremendously exciting for us.”

As a result of the four new contract wins, Solutionpath, which has offices in Leeds, London and Manchester plans to create five new jobs over the coming months.