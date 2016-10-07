It’s a pop-up with no pips as temporary orchard opens in Leeds city centre

A pop-up orchard will be appearing at the top of Leeds’s busiest shopping street tonight as part of a series of activities to promote Apple Day later this month.

A representative from the group Helping Britain Blossom and orchard leaders from all over Leeds will be juicing thousands of apples to give away free juice at the site on Briggate as part of Light Night festivities.

It is one of the events organised as part of Apple Day on October 21, described as “a great way to celebrate the joy that orchards bring to communities”.

To help people find out what is going on, Helping Britain Blossom has produced a guide of all the city’s 50 community orchards highlighting those holding free apple day events.

The guide also flags up orchards which need volunteers to help care for them and gives an overview of activities which take place during the year.

Events include opportunities for visitors to try their hand at juicing, chutney making and pruning.

Alan Thornton, Helping Britain Blossom’s Leeds manager said: “Leeds has an established and growing community orchard culture, which we want the city to celebrate. Apple Day is a great way to celebrate the joy that orchards bring to communities, be it learning new skills, exercise, people of all ages coming together for a common cause and of course wonderful, healthy fruit.”

During tonight’s event, Mr Thornton and other orchard leaders will be on-hand to answer questions and give out Leeds community orchard guides and maps.

To download a guide or map visit www.helpingbritainblossom.org.uk.