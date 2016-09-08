It’s a record-breaker: My cat’s four feet long

BRITAIN’S longest pet cat is alive and well in Wakefield, measuring nearly four feet, according to the latest edition of Guinness World Records.

The record-breaker is among the latest stars of the book, which has been marking the extremes of achievement since 1955.

The tallest living dog Lizzy, the Great Dane from Florida with owner Greg as they appear in this year's Guinness World Records.

Ludo the Maine Coon is a supersized cat measuring a whopping 118.33cm (3ft 10.59in) in length from his nose to the tip of the bone in his tail.

Ludo was no bigger than the other kittens in his litter when he was taken home to Wakefield, by his owner Kelsey Gill in 2014.

She describes him as a “relaxed and laid back” cat who loves a good sleep.

The female most tattooed senior citizen as she appears in this year's Guinness World Records.

Caspa, a nine-year-old llama who lives on a farm in Porthmadog, North Wales, also takes his place in the book because he can clear a bar standing at 1.13 metres (3ft 8.5in) high.

Sue Williams, who has owned Caspa since he was two years old, describes him as a “total diva” and the envy of all the other llamas on the farm.

Austrian stunt man Josef Toedtling, 36, made it into the record book for a full body burn - or being set alight - with no oxygen, which lasted five minutes 41 seconds. He beat the previous record by 16 seconds.

Mr Toedtling, who has 49 movie credits, including the 2015 remake of Point Break, also holds the record for furthest distance pulled by a vehicle during a full body burn, reaching a huge 582 metres.

Being set alight is among the skills he has learned on film sets over his career. He applies a flame retardant gel to his face but everything else is on fire, GWR said.

Florida pensioners Charlotte Guttenberg and Chuck Helmke are named the most tattooed senior citizens - male and female - in the world.

Ms Guttenberg, 67, has covered 91.5% of her body with tattoos since first being inked just 10 years ago.

Mr Helmke, 76, who sat beside her in the tattoo parlour to help to ease her nerves as she had her first tattoo, has 93.5% of his body covered in tattoos. All of this work was done in the last 16 years apart from one army tattoo.

Standing 96.41cm (37.96in) tall from the floor to her haunches, Lizzy the Great Dane is named the tallest living female dog.

The Florida-based dog is so tall that her food bowl has to be put on a chair because she cannot reach the floor to eat, the GWR said.

Businessman Jim Bolin, 61, who wanted to create a record-breaking attraction which would help his beloved home town of Casey, Illinois, get back on its feet after the recession, now holds eight records.

They include:

• The largest clogs, measuring 3.5m (11ft 5in) long, 1.77m (5ft 10in) wide and 1.48m (4ft 10in) tall.

• The largest mailbox, measuring 162.63 square metres (5,743.41sq ft).

• The largest knitting needles, measuring 3.98m (13ft 0.75in) long with a diameter of 8.25cm (3.25in).

• The largest crochet hook, measuring 1.87m (6ft 1.5in) long with a diameter of 7.6cm (3in).

• The largest golf tee. measuring 9.37m (30ft 9in) long with a head diameter of 1.91m (6ft 3in) and a shaft width of 64cm (2ft 1in).

• The largest pitchfork. measuring 18.65m (61ft 1in) long and 2.56m (8ft 5in) wide.

• The largest rocking chair, measuring 17.09m (56ft 1in) tall and 9.99m (32ft 10in).

• The largest wind chime, measuring 12.80m (42ft).