"It's a van, not a minibus!"

A driver has been caught giving 11 people a lift in his van - which had a sofa in the back for the illicit passengers.

North Yorkshire Police stopped the vehicle in Sherburn-in-Elmet and found the group, who were travelling home from work, sitting on the floor in the back of the van without access to seat belts.

Roads Policing Unit officers posted a picture of the incident with the advice 'putting a sofa in the back doesn't turn it into a minibus!'.