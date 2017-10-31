'It's been an amazing ride': Organisers axe free Barnsley LIVE music festival

Have your say

A free live music festival that drew in thousands of visitors to South Yorkshire has been axed, organisers announced today.

The LIVE in Barnsley Music Festival has been running since 2012, and the latest event in June featured established acts including The Cribs, Allusondrugs and Hands off Gretel.

But organisers today revealed the decision to cancel the annual festival in a post on their Facebook page.

"After five amazing years of the LIVE in Barnsley Free Music Festival we have decided that all good things come to an end at some point and that this years festival was our last," the post said.

"It has been an amazing roller coaster ride full of amazing moments and memories.

"Our thanks go to every volunteer, every musician, every technician, every venue, festival goer, supporter and sponsor who made it all happen."

In June, more than 600 musicians from all genres performed at venues across Barnsley town centre.

Organisers said the LIVE in Barnsley social media accounts will be maintained to promote local music.