It’s getting hot but lots of snow is forecast for winter

We might have enjoyed a hot start to October, but the sunshine might not last.

Experts are predicting a long cold winter with up to three months of snow. A forecaster has warned the country faces the worst snowfall for years - after one of the mildest winters on record in 2015. The prediction said Britain could be hit by snow for up to four months.

The news came as day-trippers took advantage of the sunshine at the weekend by visit beaches across the country.

Meanwhile, ITV has extended its contract with the Met Office, just weeks after the BBC ditched the state-owned weather forecaster in favour of a rival company.

The Met Office has provided weather services to ITV for more than 25 years and the two organisations have developed new-look weather graphics that will be launched across ITV’s bulletins from today.

The graphics will see traditional symbols replaced with high-resolution maps that more accurately reflect the world, and will help give viewers a better understanding of how the weather will impact where they live, and how it changes over time.

ITV’s director of news and current affairs Michael Jermey said: “The new look weather service we have developed, which is on air from today, means even more detailed forecasts for our audiences across the UK.”

In August it was announced that MeteoGroup was replacing the Met Office as the BBC’s weather forecaster from spring 2017.