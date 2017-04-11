"It was low of me as a person" - Kit man says sorry to family of Sheffield 10-year-old cancer survivor after his four-letter online outburst

Southend United's kit man has apologised for his "unacceptable" behaviour after he branded a 10-year-old Yorkshire cancer survivor a "stupid ****" on Facebook.

Gary Watson made the comment about 10-year-old Sheffield United fan Max Davies after a video of him singing the Blades' Greasy Chip Butty chant was posted online.

Max has been in remission for four years after overcoming non-Hodgkin lymphoma and mum Sarah told Yorkshire Post yesterday: "It's an awful thing to say about anyone, but a child in remission from cancer is beyond belief. My first thought was shock and anger."

And Watson today said sorry, adding that he has been "severely reprimanded" by Southend over the incident and offered to travel to Sheffield to apologise to the family in person. Writing on his Facebook account, in a post addressed to Sarah, husband Craig and Max, Watson, he said: "I am truly sorry for the hurtful comment that I made on the thread on the football forum. It was wrong, insensitive and very low of me as a person. I should have read the post fully before putting any comment on it, but it is still unacceptable that I would even think about posting any comment.

"I have never before done such a thing and I will never again.

"I am absolutely devastated that this has caused so much hurt to you and your family. It also makes it all the more wrong as I have a daughter with ongoing medical needs and I know how I would feel if I saw such a post.

"My actions are unforgivable and I can only stress how sorry I am. I have been severely reprimanded by the club and my job is on the line over an insane moment of not reading and commenting without fully knowing the full picture of the thread.

"If you want me to come and see you I am more than willing to come to Sheffield to meet with you and apologise in person. If you wish me to do this please let me and the club know. I am so sorry to hear about your son's cancer and happy that he is in remission. I can only apologies again and wish you and your family the very best in the future."

Max was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in February 2013, after stomach aches turned out to be a tumour on his bowel. After having the tumour removed at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, little Max underwent three months of aggressive chemotherapy to treat the cancer, which made him sick, lose his hair and get ulcers.

Craig wrote on Facebook yesterday: "To see our son belting out this song fills me with pride, as a family we have been through so much since Max was diagnosed with cancer in February 2013, life is just about making memories now for Max and his big sister Lily."

Sarah says Southend chairman Ron Martin apologised over the comments. The club have been approached for comment by The Star in Sheffield.