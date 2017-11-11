Ivy restaurant comes to Victoria Gate in Leeds

Upmarket restaurant brand The Ivy Collection is to bring a new branch to Leeds.

A brasserie is to open at the Victoria Gate, but a date for when has not been released.

The Ivy in London which this year celebrates 100 years since its opening. Picture: The Ivy Collection

The brand has been “selectively growing” its portfolio across the UK, picking “destinations that resonate with its distinctive character,” according to the shopping centre.

James Bailey, general manager at Victoria Leeds, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming The Ivy Collection to our retail and dining credentials at Victoria Quarter.

“Our diners and shoppers appreciate and enjoy our already existing offering, and I’m sure the new opening will be received superbly. Being a first for the city is also a great bonus for us here at Victoria Leeds.”

A branch is also due to open in Harrogate on Wednesday.

And the company joined forces with jeweller Ogden Harrogate to create a luxury ‘Harlequin Necklace’ which will be auctioned to raised cash for Candlelighters, a charity which supports children suffering with cancer along with their families. The charity is to host a themed Après Ski Party in the grounds of Ripley Castle on December 2, when the silent auction will be held.

Robert Ogden, of the jewellers, said: “After three months of bespoke designing, the one-off necklace was made with 18ct white gold with 56 diamonds weighing approximately one carat in total. The diamonds were micro set by hand, which created a three-dimensional piece both opulent and vivid in appearance.”