An unruly dog was rescued after becoming stuck while chasing a rabbit.

The Jack Russell - called Pip - became trapped after it chased a rabbit into a rocky crag on Moor Road, Ilkley, this morning (Sunday).

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 11.45am to rescue the animal.

Despite challenging conditions, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the dog was freed and unharmed.

A specialist animal rescue officer, and technical rescue crew from Cleckheaton, also attended the incident.