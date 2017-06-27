Jail for ‘depraved’ Huddersfield sex offender

A sexual predator from West Yorkshire has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple sexual offences against children.

Nigel Delaney, aged 65, from New North Road, Huddersfield, was charged with 27 counts of child sex offences.

The charges included breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, attempting to pay for the sexual services of a child, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Further charges related to the arranging or facilitating of sexual exploitation of a child, making indecent images of a child, possession of indecent images of a child, distributing indecent images of a child and failure to comply with notification requirements.

The offences date from November 2015 to April 2016.

Delaney appeared at Burnley Crown Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to 27 offences and has today been sentenced to 12 years in prison, plus five years on extended licence.

Delaney was also issued an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and banned from working with children.

He pleaded not guilty to four counts including breach of a sexual harm prevention order, arranging or facilitating child sexual exploitation and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

Upon his arrest, detectives at Lancashire Police, who led the investigation, discovered 250,000 messages sent to a number of boys across the Lancashire, Great Manchester and West Yorkshire areas.

Detective Constable Wendy Potter, of Lancashire Police’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Nigel Delaney is an extremely dangerous and predatory paedophile who committed a number of offences against teenage boys.

“After initially arresting Delaney for breaching his SHPO in April 2016, further enquiries revealed he had been messaging a several underage males across the Lancashire, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire areas.

“Officers reviewing the communication found in the region of 250,000 messages as Delaney relentlessly pursued the victims for his own depraved gratification.

“Following a prolonged investigation, Delaney admitted his guilt and has now been brought to justice. I must thank the victims, who showed great bravery in helping provide evidence to police.

“We welcome today’s sentence and hope it serves as a reminder to others wanting to commit such heinous crimes.”

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, from Kirklees Safeguarding Unit, said: “This depraved individual has subjected his victims to sexual abuse and we welcome the sentence handed down to him today.

“I would like to take the opportunity to praise Delaney’s victims who had the courage and bravery to come forward but also the confidence in the police that they were being listened to and action would be taken.

“I hope the conviction and sentencing of Nigel Delaney will provide the justice and closure they deserve. The investigation demonstrates the police commitment to protecting vulnerable victims and that police will tirelessly pursue those who present a risk to children in our communities.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to come forward to the police. We have specially trained officers who will fully support you and listen to you, no matter how long the passage of time, the police will do everything they can to bring the perpetrators to justice for their crimes.”