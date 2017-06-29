Jail for Sheffield man who hid shotgun on his family’s allotment

A 21-year-old man who secretly stashed a sawn-off shotgun on his family’s allotment plots in Sheffield has been jailed for five years.

Jack Brook, of Penrith Road, had pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon at an earlier hearing and was sentenced yesterday, ten months on from the discovery at the Shirecliffe allotments.

The sawn-off shotgun was found hidden inside an empty rabbit hutch.

Police executed a search warrant at the site, on the same street as Brook’s address, after receiving tip-offs about suspicious activity on August 19 last year.

Two of the plots were rented to Brook’s family.

Officers found the shotgun hidden in an empty rabbit hutch along with a box of ammunition containing 11 shotgun cartridges.

The search also revealed that the same plots were being used to breed dogs. Some 21 puppies, 13 German Shepherds and eight Collies, of varying ages but all less than eight-weeks-old, were also discovered there and were in poor condition.

Some of the puppies rescued from the allotment following a police raid.

Brook was arrested at the scene and the RSPCA was called to seize the puppies.

In a statement released following Brook’s sentencing, Detective Constable Steve Hemsley, who led the investigation for South Yorkshire Police, said: “I’m pleased Brook is behind bars and a dangerous weapon is now off the streets, out of circulation and unable to fall into anyone else’s hands.

“The allotment plots Brook chose to hide the firearm at had been in his family for over 40 years and have now both been repossessed by the council due to his criminality.

“I hope this send out a strong message that we will not tolerate the possession or use of firearms in South Yorkshire and I would always encourage anyone with information or concerns, to report it to police or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

The RSPCA have since rehomed the dogs and Brook has received a caution for animal welfare offences.

In a statement, Sheffield Council said: “Criminality is something we will not tolerate on our allotment plots, or indeed on any council-owned property.

“It doesn’t matter how long you or your family may have had an allotment – if you are found to be using a plot for criminal activity, we will evict you, and hand any evidence to the police.

“We are happy to work in partnership with South Yorkshire Police and others, to ensure that our allotments remain safe, family-friendly sites for the community to enjoy.”