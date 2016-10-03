Jailed for life: Driver who stabbed motorist through heart during West Yorkshire road rage incident

A DRIVER who stabbed another motorist through the heart during a road rage incident has been jailed for life.

Davern Pinnock thrust a lock-knife into the chest of victim Jumaine Miller in full view other drivers at a busy traffic intersection in Leeds.

The father-of-two had to undergo emergency surgery after the incident but developed problems which led to him suffering devastating brain injuries.

A court heard Mr Miller, 33, remains in a “vegetative, minimally conscious state” almost a year after the attack. His condition is unlikely to improve.

At the time of the stabbing Pinnock, 20, was out of prison on licence over another road rage attack in which he used a baseball bat to beat up a father and son.

Leeds Crown Court heard Mr Miller and his friend had been driving their cars along Leeds and Bradford Road through Pudsey shortly before the attack on October 18 last year.

Mr Miller, from Bradford, became angry at the way Pinnock was driving and followed him.

A trial heard how the two men initially confronted each other and Mr Miller demanded an apology before Pinnock drove off.

Pinnock, who had a female passenger with him at the time, stopped a short time later.

There was another confrontation between them close to the Owlcotes roundabout, near to Thornbury Barracks.

Pinnock stabbed Mr Miller in the chest, back and arm before leaving the scene.

Mr Miller drove himself to Leeds General Infirmary after the attack, not realising that he was seriously injured.

The court heard the brain injuries meant he is now totally dependant on others to look after him and is barely able to communicate.

A statement was read out in court on behalf of Mr Miller’s fiancee, Leanne Cox, in which she stated: “He was my world, my smile, my best friend, my security, my everything.”

A statement was also read out on behalf of Mr Miller’s sister. She said: “The combination of his (Pinnock’s) lack of remorse, together with my brother’s poor life chances is something my family are struggling to come to terms with. To be honest, I am not sure we ever will.”

Pinnock, of Jade Place, Fartown, Huddersfield, pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily and having a bladed article.

He claimed he had acted in self defence as he feared Mr Miller was going to attack him.

He was found guilty of both counts by a jury after a trial in May this year.

Pinnock was given a life sentence and was told he must serve a minimum of eight years before he can be considered for release.

Judge Tom Bayliss told Pinnock: “I have concluded you are a dangerous individual who will be prone to further episodes of unpredictable violence in the future.

“This was a deliberate, premeditated stabbing to a vulnerable part of the body and your victim suffered life threatening injuries.

“I am quite satisfied, having observed you throughout the trial, that you have no remorse for what you did.

“You are in my judgement, Davern Pinnock, a very dangerous man.”