Jailed: The men who carried out knifepoint robberies on moped in Leeds

Two men who carried out a series of knifepoint street robberies in Leeds while riding a moped have been jailed.

Aaron Sickling, 19, and Ace Wilson, 18, were each jailed for six years after pleading guilty to seven charges of robbery and attempted robbery, which happened earlier this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Sickling, of Scott Hall Avenue, Wilson, of Beckhill Avenue, carried out the crime spree in the city centre and continued on to target victims in the west and east of the city on May 20.

Most of their victims were young men walking home alone, the court heard.

They approached the victims on a moped and threatened them with violence or with a knife before stealing property from them.

Both men pleaded guilty to the offences when they appeared at Leeds Crown Court last week.

Detective Inspector Simon Jessup, of Leeds District Crime Team, said officers carried out extensive enquiries to identify the suspects earlier this year.

He said: “The victims found themselves suddenly confronted by this pair on a moped and were put in genuine fear that they would be hurt unless they handed over their valuables.

“They carried out a determined series of offences in a very short space of time when moped assisted offences were prominent in other parts of the country.

“Specialist detectives from Leeds District Crime Team carried out extensive enquiries to identify the suspects and build up the evidence that saw them admit the offences in court.

“We recognise the distress and trauma that street robberies like this cause to victims and we always treat offences such as these very seriously.

“We hope the lengthy sentences they have received will act as a deterrent to others.”