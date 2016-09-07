James Reed: Bad questions and bad jokes as Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn return for PMQs

Political Editor James Reed gives his verdict on the first clash of the new term.

In the three months since voters gave their verdict on Britain’s future in the European Union, the Government has struggled to offer clarity on what will happen next.

Presented with that open goal, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn comprehensively missed the target, instead choosing to raise the subject of housing.

Labour MPs, the majority of whom are hoping Mr Corbyn’s leadership is in its final weeks, watched baffled as the leader of the opposition failed to ask a single question about the biggest change facing the UK in a generation.

No questions about border controls, no questions about membership of the single market, no questions about trade deals, no questions about the loss of EU funding for regions such as Yorkshire.

But the Prime Minister hardly covered herself in glory either.

Despite the curious choice of subject, Mr Corbyn’s questions raised legitimate concerns about housing affordability and the replacement of council homes sold under right to buy.

However, Theresa May misjudged the mood and delivered a series of prepared jibes about Mr Corbyn’s precarious position.

It was left to the SNP’s Angus Robertson top ask whether the Government wanted to remain in the European Single Market post-Brexit. May would only pledge a “new relationship” with the EU and warned the Government would not be giving a “running commentary” on the Brexit negotiations.

The Prime Minister might not want to give a running commentary, but there should be running questions on this major issue.

And some of them should be asked by the leader of the opposition.