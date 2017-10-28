'Jared O'Mara has squandered his chance'

Jared O’Mara had a chance to become one of Britain’s great pioneering politicians when he became Sheffield Hallam’s MP on election night after the defeat of Nick Clegg.

As a cerebral palsy sufferer, he was about to become a worthy successor to the likes of Jack Ashley, David Blunkett, Anne Begg and Robert Halfon who were elected to the House of Commons in spite of their disability and became inspirational individuals because of their humility, determination and strength of character.

Parliament needs such people – it is supposed to be representative of the whole country and more diverse – and I was confident that the Commons would be sympathetic to Mr O’Mara who disclosed that “I can’t wear a shirt and tie because I can’t do the buttons”.

The Commons dress code was quietly replaced without reference being made to his disability. Yet this faith was beginning to look misplaced long before this week’s allegations of verbal abuse, homophobia and misogyny came to light and resulted, rightly, in his suspension from the Labour party.

As this newspaper’s editorial disclosed on Wednesday, he attended far fewer votes than other newly-elected Labour MPs from this week and is one of only two backbenchers elected for the first time on June 8 not to have made a maiden speech. He’s not even asked a question.

Though Mr O’Mara has to answer for the boorish misogynistic and homophobic words attributed to him, Labour, too, has serious questions of its own to confront as it begins to select candidates ahead of the next election.

Why was sufficient due diligence not carried out on Mr O’Mara? Was there an interview process – Channel Four News suggests not – and was it fit for purpose? Why was there no assessment of his ability to represent Sheffield Hallam? Have other MPs tried to mentor him – and were any offers accepted?

One experienced Labour backbencher from Yorkshire told me this week that their colleague simply did not grasp the responsibility bestowed upon him by the people of Sheffield Hallam on June 8.

Equally, there are Labour activists resentful that they weren’t considered for selection, while there are Lib Dems who are still sore at Mr Clegg’s defeat in the seat, and that this is playing a part.

Either way, the priority should be the people of Sheffield Hallam. They deserve an MP. At present, they’ve not got one – and little chance of having an effective representative who can conduct themselves with maturity, gravitas and statesmanship unless there’s a by-election.

Asked by Halifax MP Holly Lynch about rail improvements between Leeds and Manchester, and the potential benefits for the Calder Valley, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling gave a very clear response.

“I am now waiting for the detailed Transport for the North proposals for Northern Powerhouse Rail,” he told MPs.

“In the short term, we modernise the trans-Pennine route, and in due course we will build Northern Powerhouse Rail to ensure that we have those better links for the future.”

Now this is on the record in Parliament, he shall be expected to honour these words. Hopefully he’d expect nothing less from this scourge.

As Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Harrogate MP Andrew Jones will have a key role as Chancellor Philip Hammond finishes off next month’s eagerly-awaited Budget.

Yet don’t hold your breath if you expect Yorkshire to receive a fairer financial settlement when it comes to infrastructure. In response to questions earlier this week, Mr Jones said: “Government investment is broadly equal across the different regions of our country...”

Perhaps Mr Jones could care to explain why so many families, and businesses, believe that this region is getting a bad deal. They can’t all be wrong.

Now composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber has stepped aside from the House of Lords because of dereliction of duty, I suggest Alan Sugar does likewise.

Despite fawning contestants on TV’s The Apprentice referring to ‘Lord Sugar’ in every exchange, he’s not actually voted in the Lords since November 2015.

Equally the cross-bench peer’s two speeches last month on gambling and digital technology were his first since December 2015 – there was little mention of Brexit despite his criticism on the radio this week about Ministers. If one of his apprentices had been so tardy, they would have been fired by now.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, could not have been clearer when asked if any Brexit settlement should be subjected to a second referendum.

“Parliament is sovereign,” he told Radio 4’s Today programme.

Why, therefore, did presenter Justin Webb become obsessed with the prospect of another vote – or is this further evidence of the BBC’s attempt to undermine the process? After all, it reported Theresa May’s tired demeanour at last week’s dinner with Jean-Claude Juncker as fact before denials were issued.

Theresa May was clearly reading from a script when she began Prime Minister’s Questions by “wishing all the home nations teams the very best of luck in the rugby league World Cup”.

It certainly wrong-footed Jeremy Corbyn who replied: “I join the Prime Minister in wishing the rugby league team all the very best in the competition. I hope they win it.”

Which one? England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland are all fielding sides. Furthermore England is also represented in the women’s competition.

One-nil to the blue team.

tom.richmond@ypn.co.uk