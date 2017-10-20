Javid facing fresh appeal over devolution plan

COMMUNITIES SECRETARY Sajid Javid has been asked to meet MPs as well as council, business and union leaders in an effort to end the deadlock over Yorkshire devolution.

Mr Javid has been urged to give supporters of the One Yorkshire devoluton proposal the opportunity to make their case.

The request comes after a meeting of Yorkshire MPs was briefed on the One Yorkshire plan by the leaders of Leeds and East Riding Councils earlier this week.

Over the summer, 17 out of 20 of the region’s councils - dubbed the ‘coalition of the willing’ - backed One Yorkshire, a plan to transfer powers and money from the Government to a new elected mayor for the region.

It is the latest attempt to end the political deadlock which has stopped Yorkshire making the same progress on devolution as areas such as Greater Manchester, Liverpool and Tees Valley.

But the Government has refused to consider the idea.

The council leaders’ presentation was made at a meeting of the All Party Parliamentary Yorkshire Group.

Keighley MP John Grogan, the group’s secretary, has now written to Mr Javid asking him to meet “the leaders of the councils within the ‘coalition of the willing’, Yorkshire MPs and representatives of the Yorkshire CBI, IoD, FSB and TUC” to discuss One Yorkshire.