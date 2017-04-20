JCT600 appoint former Volkswagen executive to lead leasing team

BILLION POUND turnover car firm JCT600 has appointed a new national sales manager for its Vehicle Leasing Solutions division.

Kerry Clark will take on the role with VLS, the specialist leasing and fleet management wing of the Bradford-based motor firm.

The new senior appointment has been made in order to strengthen the management team as the business continues to grow.

Ms Clark joins the firm from Volkswagen Group where she spent 19 years in various roles, latterly in the position of national fleet sales manager.

She has also worked as a franchise manager for Unipart.

She will be responsible for managing the company’s eight-strong team of territory and account managers as well as overseeing the internal telesales and sales support consultant teams.

Paul Walters, managing director of JCT600 VLS, said: “With over 20 years’ experience in the automotive sector, Kerry brings extensive industry knowledge and valuable contacts with her that will be invaluable in supporting our future plans. She is also a great fit for our culture and ethos.

Ms Clark added: “I am really excited to be joining JCT600 VLS. Its reputation as a high quality, service orientated and flexible leasing company goes without saying.

“This is a fantastic time to be joining the team as they introduce innovative technology such as a new driver app, ‘Drive VLS’, and expand the product portfolio to move into new vehicle funding and management sectors.”

JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions is a stand-alone business within JCT600 and operates a fleet of 7,000 vehicles, predominantly serving SMEs.