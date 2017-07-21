JCT600 wins national award for its digital customer experience offering

Motor retail giant JCT600 has won the title of ‘Best Digital Customer Experience’ at the Auto Trader Click Awards.

For the last 10 years, Auto Trader has run the Click Awards to recognise digital excellence in the motor industry and identify Britain’s best car retailers.

This particular award was based a great deal of meticulous consumer research and this year, Auto Trader commissioned interviews with over 10,000 people who were asked to assess both automotive and non-automotive sites.

John Tordoff, chief executive of JCT600, said: “We are particularly proud to have been given this title as the awards recognise ’the best of the best‘ with, crucially, the winners being chosen by consumers.

“The in-depth research undertaken by Automotive Trade included feedback about shoppers’ perceptions of the websites of a number of leading brands, both within the automotive industry and across other sectors, so it was even more satisfying for our website to score so highly.

“Delivering digital excellence will remain a priority as we continue to strive to be ‘the best place to shop’.”

The firm was founded in 1946 as Brooklands Garage on Sticker Lane, Bradford, by current chairman Jack Tordoff. Today it employs 2,300 staff.