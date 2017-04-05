Jeremy Corbyn appeals to Jewish Labour members not to quit the party as he condemns 'hurtful' Zionism comments

Jeremy Corbyn has urged Jewish supporters across Yorkshire not to quit the party, as Labour officials came under fire for failing to expel Ken Livingstone over allegations of anti-Semitism.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post in the wake of the National Constitutional Committee’s (NCC’s) to suspend the former London mayor, Mr Corbyn called on Livingstone to recognise the “enormous hurt” his comments have caused.

His intervention follows a barrage of criticism from Labour MPs and peers, many of whom suggested the party’s failure to expel Mr Livingstone undermined its claim to have a “zero-tolerance” approach to racism.

It also follows revelations that a number of high-profile supporters are reconsidering their membership as a result of the decision, with the vice-chairman of Leeds Sinai synagogue among those announcing their resignation.

The NCC inquiry into Mr Livingstone was sparked by comments he made during a radio interview last April, in which he suggested Hitler was a supporter of Zionism – the movement to create a Jewish state in the Middle East.

This gave rise to accusations of anti-Semitism, although Mr Livingstone has consistently defended his claims.

The NCC was widely expected to expel the former mayor on Tuesday, but after confirming he had breached party rules relating to prejudicial conduct, they issued a one year suspension including a ban on holding office.

This was met with outrage by MP and religious leaders, with former leader Ed Miliband, and former shadow cabinet members Yvette Cooper and Michael Dugher among those calling for a tougher penalty.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Mr Miliband said: “I was deeply offended by Ken’s original remarks... The strength of our response goes directly to Labour’s ability to be a credible vehicle to tackle prejudice and hate in all its forms.”

Mr Dugher said: “This looks like an embarrassing fudge. The current reluctance of the party to apparently take swift and severe action against Livingstone does us no credit whatsoever.”

The former councillor and vice-chairman of Leeds Sinai Synagogue, Jonathan Lewis, also took to social media to confirm he was resigning his membership of the party.

He wrote that he felt “physically sick and betrayed”, adding: “My Judaism and membership of the party are no longer compatible.”

Responding to the criticisms in an interview with regional journalists, Mr Corbyn stressed that the NCC is independent of the party leadership.

However, he went on to state that anti-Semitism “has no place in our society...[or] our party” and he did not “want anyone to resign from the party” as a result of Mr Livingstone’s comments.

“I was in Leeds for the funeral of Sir Gerald Kaufman and I spoke to some people there... we were talking there about the incredible contribution made to the Labour movement by the Jewish community in London and in Leeds and other places,” he said

“It’s that Jewish tradition of solidarity... that I really do admire.”

“I would say to Ken Livingstone please recognise that the remarks you’ve made have caused enormous hurt to a large number of people.

And the best thing now would be to stop making any comments about this whole issue, and contribute to our party’s work in trying to win local elections and oppose racism in any form.”

Mr Corbyn also confirmed that Mr Livingstone’s “subsequent comments and actions” have been referred to Labour’s National Executive Committee.