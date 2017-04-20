Jeremy Corbyn: Labour is stronger than its ever been

Jeremy Corbyn has officially kicked-off Labour's general election campaign by declaring the party is bigger, stronger and "more determined" than it has ever been,

In defiance of the latest polls, which put Labour 24 points behind the Tories, the Islington MP argued that the result of next months vote is not "foregone conclusion".

He also failed to rule out offering voters a second referendum on the final deal with the EU, fueling rumours that the party is considering adopting the Lib Dem policy.

And he vowed to "travel the length and breadth" of the country to get his message out to voters, and deliver a Labour government that will act in "the interests of the majority".

The speech to supporters in London came as yet another Labour MP - Fiona MacTaggart - added her name to the list of MPs who will not stand for re-election in June.

This followed an announcement by the former Labour MP Bob Marshall-Andrews that he is defecting to the Lib Dems.

It also came amid reports that the Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper is privately preparing a second leadership bid in anticipation that Labour will face a heavy defeat in June.

Ms Cooper is among the favourites from the so-called moderate wing of the party to replace Corbyn as leader, alongside Streatham MP Chuka Umanna.

However, despite a series of set-backs, Mr Corbyn struck a defiant tone as he told members he will "prove the establishment... wrong and change the direction of this election".

"In the coming weeks Labour will lay out our policies to unlock opportunities for every single person in this country," he told members.

"We will focus on giving people real control over their own lives and make sure that everybody reaps a just reward for the work that they do.

"We will no longer allow those at the top to leach off of those who bust their guts on zero hours contracts or those forced to make sacrifices to pay their mortgage or their rent."

"In this election Labour will lead the movement to make that change. We will build a new economy, worthy of the 21st century and we will build a country for the many not the few."

In a press Q&A after the speech, Mr Corbyn was asked about reports that some Labour members want the party to promise a second referendum on the Brexit deal.

He did not rule out the prospect, saying only that he accepts the result of last year's referendum and Labour has set out its Brexit policy.

He also dismissed suggestions that he is part of a London "elite", warning the media not to "run away" with idea that "everyone who lives in London is living the life of Riley".

And responding to suggestions that he has "tainted" the Labour brand, he stated that the party is "bigger than we've ever been, stronger than we've ever been and more determined than we've ever been".