Jeremy Corbyn: Labour would tax private schools to fund roll-out of free school meals

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will tomorrow unveil plans to introduce a tax on public school fees in order to fund the extension of free school meal schemes to all primary school pupils.

Speaking at a launch event in Lancashire, the Islington MP will tell supporters that a future Labour government would expand the programme to all pupils aged 5-11, guaranteeing children a healthy lunch "no matter what their background"

The announcement follows an interview with the Yorkshire Post, in which he stated that the party "will be campaigning very hard" to hold its ground in the region in upcoming local elections, despite losing two seats in recent by-elections.

He also admitted that the result of next months will be "a test" for everyone in Labour, but claimed that the party is keen to "make gains", even in areas it has not traditionally held.

The proposed extension of the free school meal policy would see the scheme rolled-out beyond key stage one to include all pupils in years three to six.

Labour estimates that this would benefit an additional 2.4 million school children, improving their nutritional intake, productivity and attainment.

The reforms are expected to cost up to £900m, but Mr Corbyn said the party would fund the measure by introducing VAT on public school fees.

Based on calculations by the Fabian Society, the party believes this would raise around £1.5 billion per year

"By charging VAT on private schools fees, Labour will make sure all primary school children, no matter what their background, get a healthy meal at school," Mr Corbyn said.

“No child in the UK should go hungry at school... The next Labour Government will provide all primary school children with a free school meal, invest in our schools, and make sure no child is held back because of their background.”

The announcement coincides with the Conservative local election campaign launch in Nottinghamshire tomorrow.

Theresa May is expected to argue that the Tories are the party "standing up for local areas" as she claims that “across North and South, across town and country, it is Conservatives [who are] delivering more for less".

Recent polls suggest Labour could lose up to 125 seats in May, which will see full council elections in Tory-dominated North Yorkshire and Labour-held Doncaster.

Asked whether he was confident of holding seats in those areas, Mr Corbyn told the Yorkshire Post that the party "will be campaigning very hard" in the region.

The Labour leader went on to state that he is keen "to make gains" in marginal areas across England, adding: "Even in county councils that are not particularly favourable towards us."

He also admitted that the result of the elections will be "a test for all of us", but said he was "buoyed by the enthusiasm" of the party's local candidates.