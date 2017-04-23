Search

Jeremy Corbyn says Labour will create four new UK-wide bank holidays

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives with his wife Laura Alvarez and senior aide Seumas Milne at Broadcasting House in central London to appear on the BBC1 current affairs programme, The Andrew Marr Show.

A Labour government will seek to create four new UK-wide bank holidays on the patron saint's day of each of the home nations, Jeremy Corbyn has announced.

The Labour leader said the move would bring together England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, while giving workers a well-deserved break.

Under the plan, it would mean there would be public holidays on St David's Day (March 1), St Patrick's Day (March 17), St George's Day (April 23) and St Andrew's Day (November 30).

"The four nations that make up our great country have rarely been more divided due to the damaging and divisive policies of this Conservative Government," Mr Corbyn said.

"But where Theresa May divides, Labour will unite our four nations. A Labour government will make St George's Day - England's national day and Shakespeare's birthday - a public holiday, along with St David's Day, St Andrew's Day and St Patrick's Day.

"And we will ask for the support of the governments of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland so that the same four holidays can be enjoyed across the United Kingdom.

"These holidays will be a chance for workers to spend time with their families, in their communities and with their friends. But they will also be a chance to celebrate the national cultures of our proud nations."

