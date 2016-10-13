Jessica Ennis-Hill: Her career in pictures

Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill has enjoyed a career with as many highlights outside the stadium as on the track. Here we round up some of the heptathlete’s best moments, from her first competitions as a Sheffield teenager to her silver medal in Rio.

Jessica began competing for the City of Sheffield and Dearne Athletics Club as an 11-year-old, and is pictured in early competitions at Don Valley Stadium.

She formed a partnership with long-term coach Toni Minichiello in her home city as a child, and the UK Athletics staffer remained by her side when she took gold at London 2012 and silver at Rio 2016.

The athlete was already a world and European champion in her sport by the time she thrilled the world on ‘Super Saturday’ at the Olympic Stadium in 2012, living up to her pre-Games status as favourite for victory with a superb performance.

Huge crowds turned out for a homecoming parade in her native Sheffield, and she was made CBE in the following New Year Honours list.

The next year, she married long-term partner Andy Hill, and in early 2014 pulled out of the Commonwealth Games after announcing she was expecting her first child. Reggie was born in July.

She returned to competition in record time, and stunned fans by winning the World Athletics Championships in Beijing just a year after giving birth.

Her last major appearance was at the Rio Olympics this summer, when she claimed silver, narrowly losing out to champion Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium.

Ennis-Hill has also been inducted into the Hall of Champions at the English Institute of Sport.