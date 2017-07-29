Jet2 plane makes second diversion a fortnight after Leeds emergency landing

A Jet2 plane which was forced to make an emergency landing in Leeds has been diverted again - for the second time in as many weeks.

The aircraft was flying from Ibiza to Leeds when it was diverted to Barcelona on July 16. On Friday, it was diverted to Frankfurt during a flight from Newcastle to Prague.

A spokesman for the airline insisted passenger safety had not been compromised and said the plane had been grounded while engineers investigate a technical fault.

"We would like to emphasise that at no point was the safety of passengers compromised," a Jet2 spokesman said. "On landing, our crew liaised with everyone on board to ensure their welfare.

"Over the next few days our most senior engineers will be investigating the aircraft fully.

"At this stage it is too early in the process to comment on the cause of the technical fault.

"We would like to apologise to our customers, as safety is always our highest priority."

Passengers had previously spoken of the emergency landing on the flight to Leeds Bradford Airport earlier in July.

Tom Miller, 39, said: "We were about 30 minutes into the flight when the pilot shouted 'emergency descent, emergency descent'.

"He must have been speaking to the attendants because I remember them looking at each other and leaping into action.

"They had the snack trolleys out and the seat belt lights were off, but the staff ran flat out to put them back.

"It seemed to go on forever but looking back it was probably only a couple of minutes. It felt like we were falling out of the sky."

The passenger plane was flying from Ibiza to Leeds with 180 passengers on board when what's been described as a "minor fault" forced the pilot into the emergency landing.

The Jet2 operated plane levelled out as soon as it reached a safe altitude and landed at Barcelona airport.

The airline said that the flight was diverted due to a "minor technical issue".

Mr Miller said: "The plane eventually started to level out again and the Captain explained what had happened.

"The captain explained that there was a drop in cabin pressure and he had to get the plane down to a safe altitude."

The flight safely made it to Barcelona with no further issues and made an unplanned landing.

Jet2 has since apologised to those who were on the plane.

Additional reporting from SWNS/Ross Parry