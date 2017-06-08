Jewellery and personal documents snatched in Sowerby Bridge burglary

Burglars snatched jewellery and personal document from the home of a woman in her 70s while the victim was in another room.

Police are appealing for information after the offence between 7pm and 10.15pm on May 29 at a house on Maude Crescent, Sowerby Bridge.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The suspect/s entered the house through a bedroom window and searched the property while the victim was in a separate room.

"Later that evening, the victim, a woman in her 70s, noticed some items of her jewellery and a deeds box were missing from her bedroom, and there were further items strewn over the floor."

"The deeds box is dark oak, square-shaped and has mirrors on doors that light up. The box contained personal documents. There were also numerous items of jewellery taken in the burglary, including a horseshoe shaped ring, a ring with three turquoise stones, and a red ruby-coloured, oblong-shaped ring with a gold band. "

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the burglary, or has been offered the items described, is asked to contact Halifax CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13170243770.