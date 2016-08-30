​T​he owner of the Victoria Quarter upmarket shopping destination reported an increase in sales in July as ​British ​shoppers snapped ​up ​summer holiday​ essentials​ and tourists made the most of ​the weaker pound.

Hammerso​n​ reported a 0.5​ per cent​ like-for-like uplift in sales during July ​thanks to strong sales of gold jewellery and high​ ​value men’s watches such as Rolex and Omega​.

​​Leeds-based Victoria Quarter saw a 20 per cent increase in jewellery sales last month, an 8 per cent rise in homewares and a 5 per cent rise in men’s fashion.

James Bailey, Victoria Quarter general manager, said: “We have enjoyed good sales at Victoria Quarter over the last 12 months, resulting in significant uplifts in jewellery, home and menswear retailers in particular.

​“​Male shoppers in general are becoming much more trend-savvy with the focus on male style in the media, and our premium menswear brand offering has been boosted this year with the addition of our most recent retailers, Cheaney shoes, alongside long-standing favourites such as Reiss, Oliver Sweeney and Paul Smith.​“​

​He added that Victoria Gate, the upmarket extension to Victoria Quarter which opens​ in October​,​ will feature menswear and footwear retailers such as Russell & Bromley, Hackett and Gant​.

Hammerson said that shopping centre customers ​also ​​bought a lot of tech​nology products last month such as cameras, waterproof tablet cases, external battery packs for mobiles and headphones, which drove sales up by 6.9 per cent.

Ahead of end of term school balls, weddings and summer celebrations, like-for-like sales of fashion accessories increased by 11.9​ per cent​.

​Fashion sales also picked up, rising 2.1​ per cent​ with men’s fashion leading the charge​.