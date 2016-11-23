Jo Cox murder: Everything we know about Thomas Mair conviction

Thomas Mair showed no emotion today as he was found guilty of the murder of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox and jailed for life.

Jurors at the Old Bailey had also found the 53-year-old guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to commit murder, possession of an offensive weapon – a dagger – and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Bernard Carter Kenny.

#LovelikeJo

Mr Kenny, now 78, had heroically tried to intervene when he saw Mair attacking 41-year-old Mrs Cox outside Birstall Library on June 16.

COURT

Neo-Nazi Thomas Mair begins life sentence for murder of Yorkshire MP Jo Cox

The “comprehensive” case against Thomas Mair

Jo Cox's flowers

MAIR

Thomas Mair: Secret, solitary life of man who murdered MP Jo Cox

Thomas Mair was “motivated by hate”

POLICE

Jo Cox

Detective says Thomas Mair is “cold blooded killer”

Mair may have planned a ‘spectacular’ by killing more victims with stolen weapon

Watch: Killer Thomas Mair’s police interview

REACTION

Devoid of love and consumed by hatred: Brendan Cox on the man who killed his wife

Video: Jo Cox’s family hail the ‘many acts of bravery’ in Birstall

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn described the killing as ‘an attack on democracy’

COMMUNTY

How a day of horror unfolded on the streets of Birstall

How community in Birstall coped in wake of MP’s murder

COMMENT

Why the Yorkshire Evening Post WILL NOT publish an image of Mair on the front page tomorrow

YP Comment: Jo Cox wouldn't want her killer hanged

Harrowing evidence will stay with us all