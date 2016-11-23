Jo Cox verdict: CPS says murderer Thomas Mair was “motivated by hate”

The Crown Prosecution Service has issued a statement on today’s conviction of Thomas Mair for the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox.

Sue Hemming, head of special crime and counter-terrorism, said: “On 16 June, Thomas Mair carried out the brutal murder of Jo Cox – a defenceless mother of two young children who served her constituents with passion, exuberance and vitality and was proud to represent a diverse community.

“Several people courageously intervened to try and save Ms Cox, including 77-year-old Bernard Kenny who was stabbed by Mair and sustained serious injuries as a result.

“Mair has offered no explanation for his actions but the prosecution was able to demonstrate that, motivated by hate, his pre-meditated crimes were nothing less than acts of terrorism designed to advance his twisted ideology.

“The CPS worked closely with police from the outset of their thorough investigation to build a strong case. This included the evidence of a number of brave eyewitnesses, who are to be commended. A jury has now unanimously agreed on Mair’s guilt of all offences committed during this disturbing attack.

“Our thoughts are with Jo Cox’s family, who attended the court hearing and have behaved with real strength and dignity throughout. The CPS will continue to work with criminal justice partners to combat those who seek to sow hatred and division by advancing extremist ideologies.”