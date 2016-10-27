Job done for Amy as Leeds digital job fair makes a mark

One of the biggest events in the Leeds digital calendar may have only just been and gone but organisers are already planning to do it all again.

More than 2,000 people attended the Leeds Digital Job Fair 2.0, held at the city’s First Direct Arena.

Exhibitors included Callcredit, Plusnet, Dubit, NHS Digital and Jet2.com & Jet2holidays.

The event was organised by Amy De-Balsi, founder of online jobs board Herd, with support from LeedsBID, Leeds City Council, Leeds Beckett University and the First Direct Arena.

And today Amy confirmed that the Leeds Digital Job Fair 3.0 would be taking place at the arena next year on Friday, April 28.

She told Digital City: “By common consent, the first Leeds Digital Job Fair in February set a new standard for technology recruitment events in the North.

“But we wanted to surpass this and, by moving everyone into the [arena’s] huge main auditorium and providing a larger area for employers and candidates to interact, we achieved our objective.

“There were more exhibitors, more candidates and more jobs available. We couldn’t be more pleased.

“Such was the interest from potential new exhibitors in the run-up to the event that we thought it best to set a date for the next one.

“And our confidence has already been justified, with a number of them, having attended in an observer capacity, now committed to taking a stand in April.

“The thriving Leeds digital sector was once a well-kept secret but I’m delighted to be able to say those days are long gone with the ever-growing talent pool standing as testament to this.

“Herd is proud to be playing a key role in bringing tech candidates and employers together.”

Hundreds of career opportunities were showcased by the 46 exhibitors at the event.

Giving her seal of approval to the proceedings, NHS Digital recruitment manager Charlotte Goulding said: “I’m delighted that NHS Digital was part of the Leeds Digital Job Fair 2.0. It was the busiest job fair that we have been to so far this year and we spoke with loads of people, all passionate about progressing their digital career in Leeds.

“The fair attracted people at all stages of their careers and we spoke to people about apprenticeships, our graduate scheme and opportunities for experienced professionals.

“We’re looking forward to keeping the conversation going with the nearly 200 people who signed up to hear more about working with us.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post recently launched its Digital City platform in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform is designed to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.