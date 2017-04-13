Jobs safeguarded as Pavers takes control of four Branto Footwear’s stores

York-based footwear retailer Pavers has bought four Brantano Footwear shoe shops from administrators PwC for an undisclosed price.

The stores are located across the UK, in Lincoln, Bournemouth, Newton Abbot and Newport on the Isle of Wight.

Managing director Stuart Paver said: “We have recently made it clear that Pavers is embarking on a period of carefully planned and focussed expansion. The opportunity presented by Brantano Footwear going into administration fitted perfectly into our expansion plans, allowing us to move into areas of the UK where we are under-represented, whilst paying a sensible price.

“The jobs at all four stores will be safe and we expected to rebrand and be trading within six to eight weeks.”

Brantano, owned by private equity firm Alteri, has struggled following Brexit and the drop in the value of the pound as well as experiencing difficult trading conditions.

Tony Barrell, lead administrator at PwC, said: “Despite significant improvements in the business and reductions in the cost base, trading has continued to suffer in a depressed and competitive footwear market.

“Like many other retailers, Brantano has also been hit hard by the sharp decline in sterling, the ongoing shift in consumer shopping habits and the evolution of the UK retail environment.”

Earlier this month Pavers revealed that its bid for the ailing Jones The Bootmaker.

Although the bid was ultimately unsuccessful, Pavers said it was determined to strengthen its position in the competitive footwear sector, both in the UK and abroad.

The company has been strengthened by the appointment of Jason Paver, grandson of founder Catherine Paver, as Director of Sales, having previously been an executive director with Goldman Sachs in London and New York.