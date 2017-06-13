John Bercow re-elected as Commons speaker

John Bercow has been re-elected as Commons Speaker, telling MPs: “We appear to be destined for testing times, I offer myself to the House as a tested Speaker.”

The Buckingham MP added he will ensure all parts of the House are heard “fully and fairly”, with the rights of backbenchers championed in order to hold the Government to account.

Mr Bercow had been expected to face a challenge if the Conservatives had secured an increased majority following the General Election.

But the disastrous showing at the polls for Theresa May’s party saw it lose its majority and forced opponents of Mr Bercow to back down.

The House fell silent when Conservative former minister Ken Clarke, the Father of the House, asked if anyone opposed a motion for Mr Bercow’s reappointment.

Mr Bercow began by praising Mr Clarke for serving as an MP continuously for 47 years and said the Commons is “more richly diverse and representative of modern Britain than any of its predecessors”.

He said: “I will strive to ensure all parts of the House are heard fully and fairly, and as always I will champion the right of backbenchers to question, to probe, to scrutinise and to hold to account the government of the day.”

Mr Bercow, in an apparent nod to concerns about the length of time he plans to serve as Speaker, joked it “may come as a relief” to know he is not seeking to serve for 47 years as an MP or Speaker.

He added: “That said, we appear to be destined for testing times, I offer myself to the House as a tested Speaker.”