John McDonnell unveils plans to take back control of controversial PFI deals

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has unveiled plans to bring an end to controversial PFI deals which are costing hospital trusts in the region £112m a year.

Addressing conference, he committed a future Labour government to signing no new deals, while bringing existing contracts "back in-house" .

Mr McDonnell told delegates it was a "scandal" that PFI deals will see nearly £200 billion paid to private companies from the public sector over the next few decades.

The MP won loud applause as he told delegates: "We will go further. I can tell you today, it's what you've been calling for. We'll bring existing PFI contracts back in-house."

The PFI scheme was introduced in 1992 by former Conservative prime minister John Major, but was stepped up significantly under Tony Blair's administration, when it was used to fund the construction and operation of public sector infrastructure like hospitals.

Under PFI, a private sector consortium funds, builds and maintains a facility on behalf of a public agency, then receives payments over the term of the contract, typically lasting 25-30 years.

The scheme has led to complaints that the NHS and other public bodies are forced to pay many times the original value of the property over the course of decades, while the contracts are frequently sold on by the original consortium.

It was reported earlier this year that deals in the Yorkshire area are costing health trusts around £112m a year.

Mr McDonnell told the Labour conference: "The scandal of the Private Finance Initiative, launched by John Major, has resulted in huge long-term costs for taxpayers, whilst handing out enormous profits for some companies.

"Profits which are coming out of the budgets of our public services.

"Over the next few decades, nearly £200 billion is scheduled to be paid out of public sector budgets in PFI deals.

"In the NHS alone, £831 million in pre-tax profits have been made over the past six years.

"As early as 2002 this Conference regretted the use of PFI.

"Jeremy Corbyn has made it clear that, under his leadership, never again will this waste of taxpayer money be used to subsidise the profits of shareholders, often based in offshore tax havens.

"The Government could intervene immediately to ensure that companies in tax havens can't own shares in PFI companies, and their profits aren't hidden from HMRC.

"We'll put an end to this scandal and reduce the cost to the taxpayers."