Johnson as foreign secretary ‘shows Britain has lost its marbles’

TIM FARRON will claim the Liberal Democrats are “back” as he opens the party’s conference in Brighton today.

He will brand Brexit Secretary David Davis, the Haltemprice and Howden MP, a “born again liberal” and claim he is destined to fall out with Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Lib Dem leader will claim International Trade Secretary has demoralised business with his comments suggesting business people are more interested in playing golf.

He will also mock the appointment of Boris Johnson as foreign secretary as a measure designed to confirm to the world that Britain has “lost its marbles” after voting to leave the European Union.

Mr Farron will say: “This party stands stronger, larger, determined, relevant, in the right place in the right space at the right time, just when Britain needed an opposition that will speak out for an open, tolerant united country, just when Britain needed a movement that will challenge this Tory Brexit government, just when liberals in other parties are desperate for a home where they can make a difference, the Liberal Democrats are back and we matter more than ever.

“What an opportunity, what a mission. We are ready.”

Mr Farron will accuse new UK Independence Party leader Diane James of overseeing “a party whose policies are based on a vision for Britain that is closed, hateful and divided”.

Lib Dems will arrive in Brigton buoyed by a rise in membership following the EU referendum and victories in local government by-elections including securing a Mosborough ward seat on Sheffield City Council.