Join the breakfast club as network launches

A new networking organisation is heading to East Yorkshire as Hull prepares to become the UK’s premier cultural centre.

Hull is expected to receive a major economic boost when it becomes the UK’s official City of Culture in 2017, with a vast number of “transformative” cultural activities planned.

The business community also hopes that the festivities will attract a large number of big-spending investors to the region.

The networking organisation, Business for Breakfast, has announced that it is launching in Hull with the appointment of Sandra Greatorex as its new regional director.

Ms Greatorex said: “In my mind, there is no better way to grow a business than through a network of influential, like minded business people, and I’m looking forward to building active groups that want to flourish.”

Apart from supporting and running Business For Breakfast groups, Ms Greatorex is also the director of Butterfly Transformation, a coaching business that provides training and support to unemployed people, or people who have been made redun- dant.

Ms Greatorex said: “The inevitable increase of people to the region as a result of the City of Culture will be a great catalyst for business growth, and there’s no better way to be in the right place, at the right time, than by working with a networking group.

“It’s a really exciting time for Hull with plenty of business to be done.”

Mel Fisher, the co-founder of Business For Breakfast, said: “We’re so pleased to have Sandra join the team.

“I know that with her drive and experience, members’ businesses in Hull will go from strength-to-strength.”

For more information on the new groups in Hull, contact Sandra Greatorex at Business for Breakfast by emailing sandra.greatorex@bforb.co.uk.

For further information on the Business for Breakfast networking organisation visit the website at www.bforb.co.uk