Judging complete for this year’s FD Awards

JUDGING by the candidates and companies at this year’s Yorkshire Finance Director Awards, the region’s economy is in good health.

The panel of sponsors met to decide the winners this week and had the privilege of considering a very strong field.

A spokesman for the panel told The Yorkshire Post: “It showed the depth of talent among finance directors in Yorkshire.

“But there were standout winners in all the categories, whether they were turnaround tales or success stories, which highlights the strength of business in the region.

“We also noted the encouraging levels of investment in jobs and growth in Yorkshire, a positive sign for the future.”

The awards ceremony takes place at The Queens hotel in Leeds on October 20 with the prominent Labour backbencher Rachel Reeves MP as headline speaker.

The Yorkshire Finance Director Awards 2016 are hosted by accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP, insurance broker Lockton Companies LLP, recruitment specialist Sewell Business Group, and law firm Walker Morris. The

Yorkshire Post is media partner.

This year’s awards will raise money for Variety, the children’s charity, and guests are encouraged to give generously.

Duncan Syers, finance director at Town Centre Securities plc, is chairman of the Yorkshire committee and a trustee of the national charity.

He said: “The majority of our giving is to the most severely disadvantaged and unlucky children in the world. You couldn’t imagine anyone more deserving.

“It’s actually humbling when you meet the parents of these children and see how matter of fact they are about the challenges they are facing.”