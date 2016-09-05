Judging underway for the YP’s Excellence in Business Awards

The judging for this year’s record-breaking Excellence in Business Awards took place at The Yorkshire Post’s office today, with the panel unanimously agreeing that the standard seen this year was outstanding.

Representatives from the award’s three principal sponsors, DLA Piper, PwC and Yorkshire Bank, joined with the Bank of England’s regional director Juliette Healey, as well as the YP’s editor James Mitchinson and business editor Mark Casci to sift through the more than 260 entries that the event attracted - the highest in the event’s history.

The shortlist will be revealed in this weeks Business Thursday supplement.

Mr Casci said: “The entries we received this year underscored what a world class centre for business Yorkshire is.

“The quality, passion and talent of Yorkshire’s business community shone out of every entry from businesses large and small.”

The awards themselves will take place at the Royal Armouries on November 4.