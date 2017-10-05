Judy Murray visits Yorkshire tennis club

Players at one of Yorkshire's largest tennis clubs were surprised to spot a celebrity of the game touring the courts this week.

Judy Murray, mother of Grand Slam champions Andy and Jamie, dropped in to visit Ilkley Lawn Tennis and Squash Club on Wednesday.

The former coach of Britain's Fed Cup women's team was in the area as part of the Ilkley Literature Festival, and the previous evening had given a talk about her new book Knowing the Score, which tells the story of her family's incredible rise to the top of world tennis.

Judy had actually played on the club's grass courts around 30 years previously during her own professional career.

She now runs a programme called Miss Hits, which aims to encourage more girls to play tennis.

The club's assistant manager Lucy Steer said:

“It was wonderful to see the truly motivational Judy Murray at Ilkley Literature Festival and even better to meet her at the club the following day. Having played here around 30 years before she was impressed at the improvements made to the facilities and to hear about the success of the Aegon Ilkley Trophy. In particular she was keen to hear about how many women play at the club and about the extent of our outreach programme, welcoming thousands of young people over the tournament alone. We very much hope she enjoyed her visit back to Ilkley and hope we won’t have to wait another 30 years to welcome her back to the club.”