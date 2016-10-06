Julian Clary at launch of Doncaster Book Award

Comedian Julian Clary has joined 1,000 schoolchildren in Doncaster for the launch of an annual award.

The Doncaster Book Awards, launched at the Dome yesterday with the help of primary and secondary school children, is aimed at aiding literacy and encouraging reading among young people.

Julian Clary, author of The Bolds, was joined by his illustrator David Roberts for the day’s events which have sparked a season of reading.

“It’s absolutely fantastic that Julian Clary made time to come see the children,” said chairman Lesley Hurworth.

“They have been enthralled, laughing, asking all the right questions. They have been fantastic.

“It’s important to get children reading, literacy is so crucial. To get children reading, to get them involved, you do need to look at new ways.

“For them to meet a real live author, it will have an impact that will last a lifetime.”

Over coming months, children across Doncaster will have access to the awards’ longlist, taking part in activities, book reviews, drama days and dance sessions before a final shortlist of their favourite titles is revealed in December.